Agrani Labs has emerged from stealth with $8M in seed funding led by Peak XV Partners to build high-performance AI GPUs for data centers.
Founded by Intel and AMD veterans, the startup is developing a full-stack AI compute platform spanning GPU hardware and software, with Vinod Dham as founding advisor.
The company aims to strengthen India’s AI ecosystem while competing globally, and has already built early versions of its hardware and software stack.
After operating in stealth, Agrani Labs today publicly launched as an AI semiconductor startup founded by seasoned Intel and AMD veterans. Alongside its launch, the company announced the successful close of an $8 million seed funding round led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from angel investors.
Founded in 2024 by Sri Nimmagadda, Ashok Jagannathan, Rajesh Vivekanandham and Dheemanth Nagaraj. The startup is developing GPU solutions for data centers, backed by a founding team of Intel and AMD veterans with more than 100 years of combined industry experience.
The team brings decades of experience in AI compute architecture, and as India’s AI ecosystem evolves rapidly, Agrani Labs aims to play a key role in strengthening it.
"We are excited to emerge from stealth.AI is by far the most impactful technology inflection in the last century. For a team that has lived and breathed compute architecture for decades, building an AI computer grounds-up to help advance the potential of this technology is gratifying. We are leveraging India’s immense semiconductor and software talent to build a product that will compete on the global stage,” said Dheemanth Nagaraj, Co-founder & CEO of Agrani Labs.
The demand for AI datacentre silicon is projected to skyrocket from $207 billion in 2025 to over $1 trillion annually by 2030. Yet, the market remains heavily concentrated. Agrani Labs aims to change this with a grounds-up high-performance AI GPU design.
The startup is building a full-stack AI compute platform spanning both hardware and software. In addition to GPU design, the company is developing its own software stack, including compilers, libraries, system software, and AI frameworks.
Agrani Labs has also onboarded Vinod Dham widely recognized for his pioneering work at Intel and as a leading figure in the global semiconductor industry as a founding advisor.
GPUs are one of the most critical technologies worldwide and are essential to enabling and scaling the global AI ecosystem.
“Accelerated compute silicon (GPUs) is one of the most attractive and strategic markets globally. We are excited to partner with them as they aspire to build one of the world’s leading fabless semiconductor companies, from India.” said Ashish Agrawal, MD Peak XV Partners.
Since inception, Agrani Labs has advanced quickly in architecture and product definition, delivering early iterations of its integrated hardware and software stack while actively collaborating with global academic institutions, semiconductor partners, government research organizations, and deep-tech software ecosystems to accelerate development.