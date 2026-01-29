Vivo X300 Pro long-term review: A Pro Camera Disguised As An Android Smartphone

It’s now been almost two months since the launch of the Vivo X300 series. I called the vanilla X300 ‘love at first sight’. It genuinely blew me away. It was lightweight, compact, good for one-handed usage, and fit the bill in almost every department. It even exceeded my expectations in the camera department. While I can’t say the same ‘love at first sight’ for the X300 Pro, the smartphone has grown on me as I use it more and more on a daily basis.