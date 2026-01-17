OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review: The Smart And Sensible Upgrade

While that’s fine, it’s the lack of a keyboard accessory that frustrates me the most. Yes, this is a mid-range tablet, but even the Redmi Pad 2 Pro offers a keyboard case. OnePlus pitches this tablet as one you can use for light work. Unless you’re doodling, you’re definitely going to be needing a keyboard (and maybe even a mouse) to be even a tad bit productive. It’s just sad that OnePlus couldn’t offer one, even if it would have cost a fair bit as an add-on accessory. Sure, the folio case keeps the tablet propped up for your binge-watching sessions, but how does that boost your productivity? Surely you aren’t crazy enough to type out entire emails and documents using the onboard keyboard.