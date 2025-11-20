Lenovo India Q2 Revenue Grows To USD 1.2 Bn On Digitisation, Better Market Sentiment Post GST Rejig

"Lenovo India recorded a strong quarter across all business groups, with Q2 FY25/26 revenue growing 23% year-on-year to USD 1.2 billion. We have seen a good demand view in India for all our categories with higher digitisation trends, premiumisation and improved consumer sentiment on GST stimulus. Our robust performance was driven by the strong adoption of our end-to-end AI-powered technology solutions among both retail, MSME, and enterprise customers," Katyal shared with PTI.