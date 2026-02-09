Piyush Goyal Rejects ‘Ceded Sovereignty’ Narrative in India-US Deal, Calls It ‘Nonsensical’

“FTAs are all about preferential access vis-à-vis your competition. So today, when we got an 18% reciprocal tariff, we have a preference over other developing nations who are usually our competition,” Goyal said. Last week, US President Donald Trump announced the India-US trade deal on Truth Social, followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcoming the conclusion of the talks. According to Trump’s claims, India has agreed to halt Russian oil purchases and would source its crude imports from the US and potentially Venezuela; however, New Delhi is yet to clarify further details on those claims.