iQOO 15 Long-Term Review: A Smartphone To Buy For The Gaming Enthusiasts Out There

When it comes to flagship launches, some models stand out among the plethora of devices thrown at consumers. Some are instant hits, some fall flat on their head, and then there are those that deserve more time to be seen, heard, and figured out. Yes, I’m talking about the iQOO 15, a line of smartphones that was once a flagship-killer, and is now on par with other flagships. Yes, there is one big drawback, but after using the iQOO 15 for about 2 months now, I can safely say it stands tall among the likes of the Realme GT8 Pro, OnePlus 15, and others.