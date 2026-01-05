Dell 14 Plus Review: A Solid Mid-Range Laptop That Gets The Job Done

What’s not good

Now, the Dell 14 Plus isn’t perfect, and there are several shortcomings, but nothing that’s a dealbreaker. For the price, Dell could easily have included a better webcam and one that supports Windows Hello facial authentication. Also, maybe, just maybe, an OLED display over an IPS panel. Second, the bezels could be slimmed down, and the look could be a little more exciting. Then there’s the fact that the laptop is hard to open (almost impossible to open one-handed).