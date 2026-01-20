Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Review: A Mid-Range Android Tablet With Productivity And Entertainment At Its Core

Standout accessories

A treat for multitaskers and creative souls. This is why the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G stands out in this segment. Yes, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro Keyboard connects seamlessly, without any hurdles. There are plenty of keyboard shortcuts, and apps and browsers support them. The keyboard accessory is one of my favourite things about this tablet. Despite having a smaller key travel and a slightly cramped keypad, I was able to get my typing speed up to normal in no time. The keyboard turns the tablet into a laptop-like device, making it ideal for students. Thanks to this keyboard accessory, the tablet is better suited to productivity than to entertainment. It’s got productivity at its core, and I’m here for it.