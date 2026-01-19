Philips Oil Filled Radiator 3000 Series & Philips STH5000 Handheld Steamer Reviews

The Philips Oil Filled Radiator 3000 Series delivers consistent, skin-friendly warmth with strong safety features, making it a reliable premium choice for winter heating.
The Philips STH5000 Handheld Steamer offers fast, convenient garment care without the need for an ironing board, ideal for travel and last-minute outfit fixes.
Both appliances focus on ease of use, safety, and everyday practicality, with the steamer standing out as a year-round utility and the radiator excelling in winter comfort.
Winter appliances and those gadgets that come in handy during clothing-related emergencies are very underappreciated. Firstly, winter in most cities in India doesn’t exist, and if it does, it doesn’t last for very long. Second, we don’t think that we’d ever have ‘clothing emergencies’ multiple times. Let me tell you that it happens more often than you think.
I’m talking about two Philips products that fit the bill here. First is the Philips Oil Filled Radiator 3000 Series radiator, and the other is the Philips STH5000 Handheld Steamer.
Let me tell you why I highly rate both of these products.
Philips Oil Filled Radiator 3000 Series
I’ve lived in New Delhi for most of my life, and yes, I may not feel cold during single-digit temperatures, but I know a lot of people who do. To mitigate the cold, people turn to heaters, radiators or bonfires. Now, those blow-heaters are bad for the skin, even though they give you instant relief from the biting cold. Bonfires, as we all know, aren’t good for health or the pollution in any city. Therefore, the best way to avoid the biting cold whilst keeping your skin and the environment around you clean and safe is to use oil-filled radiators.
This one is a 13-fin oil-filled radiator ready to get you through Delhi (or any other cold city) winters. It’s a product you turn on about 20 minutes before you want to occupy the room, and then bask in the warmth. Yes, it won’t give you instant relief, but it’ll provide long-lasting relief. It’s all about being consistent, evenly spreading the warm air, and providing comfort at its core.
Don’t be bogged down by the box weight upon receiving the product. It may be heft but it’s reassuringly hefty. Unbox it, attach the wheels (fairly simple), plug it in, and you’re good to go. Nothing complicated. Just an easy-to-use, easy-to-understand product. It weighs 17.2kg, but dragging it around the house, on its wheels, isn’t a problem at all.
It’s a premium product through and through, with stability at its core.
One thing that needs highlighting is the M-shaped fin layout. According to Philips, this distributes heat much faster. At number 3 on the knob, I managed to heat up the room in no time. At the maximum of 5 (with the fan blowing hot air), you can hear the device whirring, being a little too aggressive, and not working as well as it should be.
It’s that warm, cosy feeling, not the dry, tired feeling you get after using this radiator for hours at a time.
Furthermore, this radiator will keep you safe while keeping you warm. There is an auto-tilt feature that activates when the device is tilted over 40 degrees. There’s also overheat protection if the device overheats too quickly. Finally, there’s the safety plug to prevent you from accidentally touching the hot surface.
Last but not least, the heater is energy-efficient, though I wasn’t able to test how much. The 13-fin model comes in at ₹17,495, and for the price, is quite good. It’s a premium heater (an 11-fin Delonghi can be bought for under ₹10,000). But yes, this one will satisfy you, keep you warm, and stay relatively quiet.
Philips STH5000 Handheld Steamer
Who knew a handheld garment steamer would be a must-have product in your arsenal? Moreso if you’re a frequent traveller. Well, that’s where Philips comes in.
Are you attending a fancy cocktail party, and at the last minute, aren’t satisfied with your outfit? That happens frequently. Well, the new outfit may not be ironed, and you’ll probably be delayed. Well, let me tell you that there is a solution for that. Yes, the Philips STH5000 Handheld Steamer can be your best friend. From the moment you plug it in to wearing that crisp shirt, it takes barely a few minutes.
This steamer is built for speed. Just plug it in, wait a minute for it to heat up (steam to build), and you’re good to go. You don’t need an ironing board, and you don’t need to worry about water dripping. Just find a flat surface, and start ironing.
There are two steam modes on offer here. First is ‘Eco’. This one is for those everyday shirts (think lawyers) and basic fabrics. Then there is ‘Max’. Those are for your silk clothes, denim jeans, suits, and even curtains. I didn’t test it with curtains, but I’ve seen some videos, and it does seem to do a decent job.
The handheld garment steamer has an aesthetically pleasing modern design and weighs about 1.2kg. It isn’t the lightest on offer, but the weight makes it very easy to grip. Storing is also pretty easy thanks to its compact size. With this handheld garment steamer, you get a style mat, a glove pouch, and even dual water tanks (120ml and 200ml, respectively).
It’s very easy to use. Remove the water tank, fill it, reattach it, plug in the device, and wait for 1 minute. Then you’re good to start ironing. The head can be tilted to your preferred angle for greater precision. It’s got 1,400W power output and 24 g/m steam rate.
The advantage of a garment steamer is that you can iron clothes even when they are hanging vertically. You don’t need to take it off the hanger, place it on a table. It just works. Seamlessly.
The kicker with this product is that it's noiseless. The protective glove comes in handy so that you don’t burn yourself. The only thing I’d dock points for is the water tank. Yes, it’s small, and if you’re doing a shirt and pants, you might need to re-fill it in the middle, especially if the fabric is heavy.
Yes, garment steamers aren’t as crisp and neat as a traditional iron, but they are a time-saver, and especially a space saver.
At ₹4,549 (on Vijay Sales), this one is a no-brainer as a recommendation. It can even be a good gift.
While the radiator is good only for winters, the handheld garment steamer can be used all-year round. Two simple products, yet must have products.