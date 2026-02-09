Dixon Technologies Starts Projects Despite PN3 Approval Delays

PN3 was notified in April 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, when global stock markets slumped and governments across the world were concerned about opportunistic acquisitions. The approval requirement significantly slowed the pace of inbound capital from China and affected sectors such as technology, fintech, and manufacturing, a report by CNBC said. Recently, the Centre was reported to have considered reducing multi-layer bureaucratic clearances for Chinese professionals owing to the rising need for technicians in these sectors.