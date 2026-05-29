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Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Resigns: Inside His Net Worth & Assets

Congress leader Siddaramaiah stepped down as Karnataka Chief Minister after the party leadership asked him to resign from the top post

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Astha Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Photo: Twitter
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Karnataka politics shifted on Thursday after Congress leader Siddaramaiah resigned as Chief Minister following party directions

  • Siddaramaiah said the Congress leadership informed him earlier and he resigned following the party’s direction

  • Siddaramaiah entered Karnataka politics in the 1980s and later became one of the state’s strongest leaders

Karnataka saw a major political development on Thursday after Congress leader Siddaramaiah resigned from the post of chief minister following instructions from the party high command. The veteran leader arrived at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru along with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar before formally submitting his resignation.

“I have given my resignation from the post of chief minister at Raj Bhavan,” Siddaramaiah said while speaking to reporters after the move. He also confirmed that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was not present in Bengaluru at the time, due to which he submitted the resignation letter to the governor's special secretary.

Siddaramaiah said the Congress leadership had informed him about the decision two days earlier. He maintained that he had always made it clear he would leave the post whenever the party asked him to do so.

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Siddaramaiah also thanked Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for giving him the opportunity to lead Karnataka during a crucial political phase.

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Siddaramaiah's Political Journey

Siddaramaiah began his political career during the early 1980s and entered the Karnataka Legislative Assembly for the first time in 1983. Over the years, he emerged as one of the strongest political faces in the state.

Before joining Congress in 2006, he worked with Janata Dal and Janata Dal (Secular). His political rise later helped him become one of Karnataka’s longest serving chief ministers.

During his first tenure between May 2013 and May 2018, Siddaramaiah completed a full five-year term in office and remained chief minister for 1,829 days.

In his second term, which began in May 2023, Siddaramaiah remained in office for more than three years before stepping down. His return to power also made him one of the few Karnataka leaders to become chief minister again after a gap.

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Siddaramaiah Net Worth & Assets

According to reports, Siddaramaiah declared total assets worth nearly ₹51.93 crore. The filing included details of both movable and immovable properties linked to him and his family.

The affidavit showed movable assets worth more than ₹21.32 crore, including bank deposits, insurance policies, bonds and jewellery declared in the filing.

Siddaramaiah also declared immovable assets worth over ₹30.61 crore, which included agricultural land, non-agricultural properties and residential assets.

At the same time, the Congress leader reported liabilities and loans exceeding ₹23 crore in his official election disclosures.

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