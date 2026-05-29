AI and Cloud Demand Drive India to Second Spot in Asia Pacific Data Centre Capacity Rankings

While demand fundamentals remain strong across global markets, the report notes that market competitiveness is increasingly being defined by power availability, execution capability, land access, and regulatory readiness. India's combination of a large development pipeline, multi-city presence, and improving policy environment places it among the more closely watched markets in the global data centre sector. With over 10.5 GW of capacity at the land stage, the scale of India's long-term pipeline indicates sustained activity across primary and secondary markets in the years ahead.