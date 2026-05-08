SBI Q4FY26: Net Profit Rises 5.6% YoY; ₹17.35 Dividend Announced

SBI net profit rises 5.6% YoY to ₹19,684 crore in Q4FY26
Asset quality improves as GNPA declines to 1.49%
Bank declares ₹17.35 per share dividend for FY26
State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest public sector lender, reported its Q4FY26 results on Friday, May 8, showing a steady rise in profitability. The bank’s standalone net profit rose 5.6% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹19,684 crore, compared with ₹18,642.59 crore in the same quarter last year.
Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, increased 4.1% YoY to ₹44,380 crore from ₹42,618 crore a year ago, indicating stable core income growth despite a mixed operating environment.
Asset Quality Improves
SBI reported continued improvement in asset quality during the quarter. The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio declined to 1.49% from 1.57% in the previous quarter, reflecting better loan recovery trends. The net NPA ratio remained stable at 0.39% sequentially.
In absolute terms, gross NPAs stood at ₹73,452.5 crore, slightly lower than ₹73,636.8 crore in the December quarter. However, net NPAs rose sequentially to ₹18,830 crore from ₹18,012 crore.
Slippages increased during the quarter, rising to ₹5,521 crore from ₹4,458 crore in the previous quarter, indicating some fresh stress in select loan segments.
Stable Margins
The bank’s pre-provisioning operating profit declined 16% sequentially to ₹27,704 crore from ₹32,862 crore in the previous quarter, reflecting pressure on operating performance.
SBI’s treasury income dropped sharply to ₹1,259 crore from ₹8,991 crore a year earlier, while other income fell nearly 29% to ₹17,314 crore. According to Reuters, higher bond yields weighed on treasury income as rising yields reduce the value of banks’ bond holdings.
For the full year, whole bank net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.91%, while domestic NIM was at 3.03%. For the March quarter, whole bank margins stood at 2.81% and domestic NIM at 2.93%.
Despite the mixed income trends, lower provisions supported profitability, with provisioning falling to ₹2,872 crore from ₹4,507 crore in the previous quarter and ₹6,441 crore a year ago.
The bank’s board also approved a dividend of ₹17.35 per equity share. The record date for eligibility is May 16, 2026, while the dividend payout date is scheduled for June 4, 2026.