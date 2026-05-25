Karnataka Business Awards 2026 Successfully Honors Business Leaders & Entrepreneurs In Bengaluru

“The Karnataka Business Awards celebrates excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurship while creating a platform for businesses and professionals to gain industry recognition and visibility,” he said.

AL KAUSAR TOURS INTERNATIONAL – Best Umrah Tours Organizer from Tumukuru

Bushra Tours & Travels Ballari – Best Religious Tour Guide from Karnataka

Mahadev Marketing – Best Minister White Distributer

Al Burooj Ceramic – Emerging Ceramic Tiles Manufacturer

Marscare India Private Limited – Best Plant Growth Promoter Manufacturing Company

Dr Sunil Kumar KA – Emerging Business Advisor of the Year

KK Green Motors – Innovative Eco-Friendly Automotive Solutions Provider

Jabir Ibn Hayyan Industry – Best Auto Care Products Manufacturer of the Year

Mentors Care Service – Emerging Care Service Company of the Year

ILFA Home Baker – Emerging Home Baking Brand

3R Innovation and Research India Private Limited – Excellence in Innovation & Research for Sustainable Development

Galaxy Furniture – Emerging Furniture Brand of the Year

Aishwarya Open Air Restaurant – Emerging Open Air Restaurant of the Year

SVE Group – Most Innovative Construction, Interior Design & Renovation Firm

Thatha Tea – A Traditional Tea Cafe – Most Growing Tea Cafe Franchise Chain of the Year

WTS Gold Buyers – Most Innovative Gold Buyers Company

SMK Cycles – Most Innovative Gold Buyers Company

Pro Fitness Gym – Emerging Gym Network From Bengaluru

Way 2 Umrah Services Private Limited – Best Umrah Company of The Year

Magical Eye Technologies – Best CCTV Camera Installation Company

Prestige Hair Solutions – Most Innovative Hair Transplant Clinic of the Year

Rampur Traders – Most Innovative Wholesaler and Trader of Oil, Sugar & Rice

TSB Construction and Developers – Best Construction Company In South Karnataka

Sultan International Travels Pvt Ltd – Best Umrah Operator from Bengaluru

Roshni Boutique – Emerging Women’s Ethnic Fashion Brand of the Year

TTN Connect – Best Travel Media & Events Brand

Al Haramain International – Emerging Umrah Operator of the Year

Way 2 Websoft Technologies Pvt Ltd – Best Travel Tech Company of the Year

Al Muqaddarah International Tours – Emerging Umrah Organisor from Tumukuru

eHook Realty – Best Emerging Construction Company of the Year

Deluxe Agro Fuel Industries – Emerging Agro-Based Fuel Manufacturer of the Year

Utopiaa Managed Farmland – UTOPIAA MANAGED FARMLAND

Noor Nihal Herbs Trading Company – Excellence in Natural & Herbal Product Distribution

Xpertax Auditing Bazaar Pvt Ltd – Emerging Financial & Corporate Advisory Firm

Supreme Impex – Emerging Poomer Fashions Brand of the Year

Al Qamar Tours and Travels – Emerging Umrah Travel Agency from Kolar

Classic Enterprises – Emerging Excellence in Metal Fabrication & Engineering

Neemsi Restaurant – Best Premium Vegetarian Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Rashid Usmani – Best Modern Cuisine Chef of the Year

Skyline Solutions – Innovative Interior Designer of the Year

Noor Relief Foundation – Best Emerging Non-Profit Organisation of the Year

Way 2 Journey India Pvt Ltd – Best Travel Company of the Year

Travel Trade News – Best Travel News Portal of the Year

The Trade Connect – Emerging Business Magazine of the Year

The Bodhi Tree – Best Social Solutions Consultancy

Holidays Buddy – Emerging DMC of the Year

Show Buddy – Best Event Management Company

Victory Academy – Best Computer Training and Correspondence Institute of The Year

Al Tayyarah Tours Pvt Ltd – Rising Leader in Umrah Tour Operations

Fathima Siraj – Rising Blogger of the Year

Je-N Elevators – Fast-Growing Brand in Lift Installation & Maintenance Services

Echopills – Best Corporate Need Solution Provider

Dream and Deals International Pvt Ltd – Excellence in Multi-Industry Business Innovation

Galaxy Royal Toys – Emerging Toy Retail Store of the Year

Vijeta Amruttulya Chaha – Fastest Growing Tea Franchise Brand

Solyte – Breakthrough Concept of The Year

Right Work Decor India Pvt Ltd – Leading Brand in Modern Interior & Decor Solutions

Al Zara Mandi – Best Mandi Restaurant of the Year

Trip My Tour India Private Limited – Emerging Travel Startup of the Year

Sprouting Brilliance International School – Fast-Growing Preschool & Daycare Brand

Globe All India Services Limited – Excellence in Corporate Travel & Hospitality Services

Shainathbibi – Rising Woman Leader in Travel & Hospitality

CNS Build Tech – Emerging BuildTech Startup of the Year

Domnic and Seema Designs – Emerging Interior Design Startup of the Year

MS 4k Video & Photography – Emerging Video Production & Photography Brand

The Rising Sun – Emerging Real Estate & Construction Startup of the Year

Femura Pharmaceuticals – Emerging Pharmaceutical Company of the Year

Audiokraft Studios – Excellence in Music Production & Sound Engineering

Bhairava Dance Crew – Best Dance Group of the Year

Zara’s Cakelicious – Best Celebrity Baker of the Year

Afreen Khan – Best Emerging Sociopreneur of the Year

BharatOne Services and Affiliates Private Limited – Emerging Digital Citizen Services Platform of the Year

HAW Travels – Outstanding Global Tourism & Travel Services Brand

Azharuddin Law Associates – Outstanding Contribution to Civil & Criminal Legal Services

Makeup By Humaera Khan – Emerging Beauty & Bridal Styling Brand

Oraiyan Groups – Leading Brand in Affordable & Premium Villa Plots

Glam ‘N’ Smile – Excellence in Face, Hair and Dental Care Services

AL Saba Tours and Travels – Best Emerging Umrah Company from Hassan

AMC Wedding Halls & Caterers – Emerging Excellence in Wedding Catering & Banquet Services

Fashion 4 You – Fast-Growing Boutique for Trendy & Custom Fashion

Dr. Paniraj Murthy – Iconic Logistics Industry Leader of the Year

Nandhakumar Govindarajan – Visionary Leader in Supply Chain & Logistics

Dignity Gold & Diamond – Emerging Gold & Diamond Jewellery Brand of the Year

Asra Haj Umrah Tours – Emerging Umrah Travel Company from Raichur

M R N Earth Movers Samsthe – Emerging Non Profit Organization of the Year

Victorious LifeSciences Pvt Ltd – Excellence In Nutraceutical & Wellness Supplements

Urbanest Builders & Developers – Rising Brand in Residential & Commercial Real Estate

Event Point – Emerging Cultural Event Organizer of the Year

Fuzail Travels – Emerging Umrah Tour Operator of the Year

AL Wahhab Humanitarian Foundation – Rising Organization in Social Welfare & Community Service

Alwachsend Training & Placement Services Pvt Ltd – Emerging Training & Placement Company of the Year

D-fine Food Products – Emerging Food Products Brand of the Year

Instructure Service Market Pvt Ltd – Emerging Excellence in Business Support & Service Platforms

Bharat Agro Engineering Works – Emerging Agro Engineering Company of the Year

Thabussum Taj – Emerging Social Activist of the Year

JSI Group of Food Products – Emerging Food Products Company of the Year

Charon Technology Solution Pvt Ltd – Fast-Growing Brand in PCB Assembly & Wiring Harness Manufacturing

Carebot Car Care – Best Auto Care Studio of the Year

Glamorous Hair & Beauty Studio – Emerging Excellence in Salon & Beauty Care Solutions

Orbit Events and Experiences – Emerging Event Management Company of the Year

AL-Hayatt Health & Beauty Clinic – Emerging Health & Beauty Clinic of the Year

Royal Tripura Vasini – Best Convention & Wedding Venue of the Year

SM Events Wedding Planner – Rising Brand in Wedding & Celebration Management

Regalius Law Partners – Emerging Law Firm of the Year

Ayesha Firdose – Outstanding Women Achiever in Entrepreneurship

Muscle Factory Gyms – Emerging Fitness Centre of the Year

MS Future Education – Emerging Institute in Cinematic Video Education

Nibav Lifts – India’s Largest Home Elevator Showroom

Elite Elevators – Excellence in Home Elevator Engineering Quality

EARA Group – Emerging Innovator in Sustainable Real Estate Development

Decormart Studio – Emerging Excellence in Residential Interior Design & Turnkey Projects

Srinivasa Nilakantappa Mukanda – Emerging Contributor in Cultural & Social Activities

Miskeen Merchant – Excellence in Traditional Meat Trading Since 1915

BS Computers and Services – Emerging IT & Computer Services Company of the Year

Tamkeen Multi Trade India Pvt Ltd – Emerging Industrial Supply Company of the Year

Azeem Caterers – Emerging Catering Company of the Year

Stanzza Architect & Builders – Emerging Architect & Builders Company of the Year

AK Financial Service – Emerging Home Loan Consultancy of the Year

Karunaada Cafe – Rising Karnataka Themed Cafe Chain

NIMMA SETU – Outstanding Contribution to Education & Skill Development

Suhana Kouser – Emerging Blogger from Ramanagara

Zakir Hussain Khan – Global Excellence in Visual Arts & Painting

Shahid Mohammed – Outstanding Social Activist of the Year

Saud Ahmed Khan – Excellence in Beatboxing & Vocal Performance

Ruben Stalin – Excellence in Music & Vocal Innovation

Login Media – Excellence in Creative Media & Brand Communication

Ahmed Khan – Outstanding Contribution to Social Welfare & Humanitarian Service

Crafts By Elegance – Emerging Brand in Residential & Commercial Interiors

ZED Walls Architects – Best Architect in Luxury Turn-Key Projects

U F Tours and Travels – Best Medical Tourism Company of the Year

Navoque – Excellence in Global Consulting & Events Management

Events Factory – Emerging Event Management Company of the Year