Karnataka Business Awards 2026 Successfully Honors Business Leaders & Entrepreneurs In Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 25: The 6th edition of the prestigious Karnataka Business Awards 2026 was held successfully on 23rd May 2026 at Royal Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, recognizing and celebrating outstanding businesses, entrepreneurs, startups, innovators, professionals, social leaders, and organizations from across Karnataka and India.
Organized by Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce (KTCC), the awards ceremony brought together leaders from industries including travel & tourism, hospitality, healthcare, real estate, education, technology, fashion, manufacturing, media, wellness, logistics, food & beverage, legal services, construction, and social welfare.
The event witnessed participation from distinguished guests, celebrities, entrepreneurs, business leaders, influencers, and industry professionals. The ceremony featured networking sessions, cultural performances, entertainment programs, award presentations, and business interactions, making it one of Karnataka’s leading multi-industry recognition platforms.
Addressing the gathering, Abdul Musaddiq, President of Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce (KTCC), stated that the Karnataka Business Awards continues to recognize and encourage entrepreneurs, innovators, and changemakers contributing towards economic growth and social development
“The Karnataka Business Awards celebrates excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurship while creating a platform for businesses and professionals to gain industry recognition and visibility,” he said.
Complete Winners List – Karnataka Business Awards 2026
AL KAUSAR TOURS INTERNATIONAL – Best Umrah Tours Organizer from Tumukuru
Bushra Tours & Travels Ballari – Best Religious Tour Guide from Karnataka
Mahadev Marketing – Best Minister White Distributer
Al Burooj Ceramic – Emerging Ceramic Tiles Manufacturer
Marscare India Private Limited – Best Plant Growth Promoter Manufacturing Company
Dr Sunil Kumar KA – Emerging Business Advisor of the Year
KK Green Motors – Innovative Eco-Friendly Automotive Solutions Provider
Jabir Ibn Hayyan Industry – Best Auto Care Products Manufacturer of the Year
Mentors Care Service – Emerging Care Service Company of the Year
ILFA Home Baker – Emerging Home Baking Brand
3R Innovation and Research India Private Limited – Excellence in Innovation & Research for Sustainable Development
Galaxy Furniture – Emerging Furniture Brand of the Year
Aishwarya Open Air Restaurant – Emerging Open Air Restaurant of the Year
SVE Group – Most Innovative Construction, Interior Design & Renovation Firm
Thatha Tea – A Traditional Tea Cafe – Most Growing Tea Cafe Franchise Chain of the Year
WTS Gold Buyers – Most Innovative Gold Buyers Company
SMK Cycles – Most Innovative Gold Buyers Company
Pro Fitness Gym – Emerging Gym Network From Bengaluru
Way 2 Umrah Services Private Limited – Best Umrah Company of The Year
Magical Eye Technologies – Best CCTV Camera Installation Company
Prestige Hair Solutions – Most Innovative Hair Transplant Clinic of the Year
Rampur Traders – Most Innovative Wholesaler and Trader of Oil, Sugar & Rice
TSB Construction and Developers – Best Construction Company In South Karnataka
Sultan International Travels Pvt Ltd – Best Umrah Operator from Bengaluru
Roshni Boutique – Emerging Women’s Ethnic Fashion Brand of the Year
TTN Connect – Best Travel Media & Events Brand
Al Haramain International – Emerging Umrah Operator of the Year
Way 2 Websoft Technologies Pvt Ltd – Best Travel Tech Company of the Year
Al Muqaddarah International Tours – Emerging Umrah Organisor from Tumukuru
eHook Realty – Best Emerging Construction Company of the Year
Deluxe Agro Fuel Industries – Emerging Agro-Based Fuel Manufacturer of the Year
Utopiaa Managed Farmland – UTOPIAA MANAGED FARMLAND
Noor Nihal Herbs Trading Company – Excellence in Natural & Herbal Product Distribution
Xpertax Auditing Bazaar Pvt Ltd – Emerging Financial & Corporate Advisory Firm
Supreme Impex – Emerging Poomer Fashions Brand of the Year
Al Qamar Tours and Travels – Emerging Umrah Travel Agency from Kolar
Classic Enterprises – Emerging Excellence in Metal Fabrication & Engineering
Neemsi Restaurant – Best Premium Vegetarian Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
Rashid Usmani – Best Modern Cuisine Chef of the Year
Skyline Solutions – Innovative Interior Designer of the Year
Noor Relief Foundation – Best Emerging Non-Profit Organisation of the Year
Way 2 Journey India Pvt Ltd – Best Travel Company of the Year
Travel Trade News – Best Travel News Portal of the Year
The Trade Connect – Emerging Business Magazine of the Year
The Bodhi Tree – Best Social Solutions Consultancy
Holidays Buddy – Emerging DMC of the Year
Show Buddy – Best Event Management Company
Victory Academy – Best Computer Training and Correspondence Institute of The Year
Al Tayyarah Tours Pvt Ltd – Rising Leader in Umrah Tour Operations
Fathima Siraj – Rising Blogger of the Year
Je-N Elevators – Fast-Growing Brand in Lift Installation & Maintenance Services
Echopills – Best Corporate Need Solution Provider
Dream and Deals International Pvt Ltd – Excellence in Multi-Industry Business Innovation
Galaxy Royal Toys – Emerging Toy Retail Store of the Year
Vijeta Amruttulya Chaha – Fastest Growing Tea Franchise Brand
Solyte – Breakthrough Concept of The Year
Right Work Decor India Pvt Ltd – Leading Brand in Modern Interior & Decor Solutions
Al Zara Mandi – Best Mandi Restaurant of the Year
Trip My Tour India Private Limited – Emerging Travel Startup of the Year
Sprouting Brilliance International School – Fast-Growing Preschool & Daycare Brand
Globe All India Services Limited – Excellence in Corporate Travel & Hospitality Services
Shainathbibi – Rising Woman Leader in Travel & Hospitality
CNS Build Tech – Emerging BuildTech Startup of the Year
Domnic and Seema Designs – Emerging Interior Design Startup of the Year
MS 4k Video & Photography – Emerging Video Production & Photography Brand
The Rising Sun – Emerging Real Estate & Construction Startup of the Year
Femura Pharmaceuticals – Emerging Pharmaceutical Company of the Year
Audiokraft Studios – Excellence in Music Production & Sound Engineering
Bhairava Dance Crew – Best Dance Group of the Year
Zara’s Cakelicious – Best Celebrity Baker of the Year
Afreen Khan – Best Emerging Sociopreneur of the Year
BharatOne Services and Affiliates Private Limited – Emerging Digital Citizen Services Platform of the Year
HAW Travels – Outstanding Global Tourism & Travel Services Brand
Azharuddin Law Associates – Outstanding Contribution to Civil & Criminal Legal Services
Makeup By Humaera Khan – Emerging Beauty & Bridal Styling Brand
Oraiyan Groups – Leading Brand in Affordable & Premium Villa Plots
Glam ‘N’ Smile – Excellence in Face, Hair and Dental Care Services
AL Saba Tours and Travels – Best Emerging Umrah Company from Hassan
AMC Wedding Halls & Caterers – Emerging Excellence in Wedding Catering & Banquet Services
Fashion 4 You – Fast-Growing Boutique for Trendy & Custom Fashion
Dr. Paniraj Murthy – Iconic Logistics Industry Leader of the Year
Nandhakumar Govindarajan – Visionary Leader in Supply Chain & Logistics
Dignity Gold & Diamond – Emerging Gold & Diamond Jewellery Brand of the Year
Asra Haj Umrah Tours – Emerging Umrah Travel Company from Raichur
M R N Earth Movers Samsthe – Emerging Non Profit Organization of the Year
Victorious LifeSciences Pvt Ltd – Excellence In Nutraceutical & Wellness Supplements
Urbanest Builders & Developers – Rising Brand in Residential & Commercial Real Estate
Event Point – Emerging Cultural Event Organizer of the Year
Fuzail Travels – Emerging Umrah Tour Operator of the Year
AL Wahhab Humanitarian Foundation – Rising Organization in Social Welfare & Community Service
Alwachsend Training & Placement Services Pvt Ltd – Emerging Training & Placement Company of the Year
D-fine Food Products – Emerging Food Products Brand of the Year
Instructure Service Market Pvt Ltd – Emerging Excellence in Business Support & Service Platforms
Bharat Agro Engineering Works – Emerging Agro Engineering Company of the Year
Thabussum Taj – Emerging Social Activist of the Year
JSI Group of Food Products – Emerging Food Products Company of the Year
Charon Technology Solution Pvt Ltd – Fast-Growing Brand in PCB Assembly & Wiring Harness Manufacturing
Carebot Car Care – Best Auto Care Studio of the Year
Glamorous Hair & Beauty Studio – Emerging Excellence in Salon & Beauty Care Solutions
Orbit Events and Experiences – Emerging Event Management Company of the Year
AL-Hayatt Health & Beauty Clinic – Emerging Health & Beauty Clinic of the Year
Royal Tripura Vasini – Best Convention & Wedding Venue of the Year
SM Events Wedding Planner – Rising Brand in Wedding & Celebration Management
Regalius Law Partners – Emerging Law Firm of the Year
Ayesha Firdose – Outstanding Women Achiever in Entrepreneurship
Muscle Factory Gyms – Emerging Fitness Centre of the Year
MS Future Education – Emerging Institute in Cinematic Video Education
Nibav Lifts – India’s Largest Home Elevator Showroom
Elite Elevators – Excellence in Home Elevator Engineering Quality
EARA Group – Emerging Innovator in Sustainable Real Estate Development
Decormart Studio – Emerging Excellence in Residential Interior Design & Turnkey Projects
Srinivasa Nilakantappa Mukanda – Emerging Contributor in Cultural & Social Activities
Miskeen Merchant – Excellence in Traditional Meat Trading Since 1915
BS Computers and Services – Emerging IT & Computer Services Company of the Year
Tamkeen Multi Trade India Pvt Ltd – Emerging Industrial Supply Company of the Year
Azeem Caterers – Emerging Catering Company of the Year
Stanzza Architect & Builders – Emerging Architect & Builders Company of the Year
AK Financial Service – Emerging Home Loan Consultancy of the Year
Karunaada Cafe – Rising Karnataka Themed Cafe Chain
NIMMA SETU – Outstanding Contribution to Education & Skill Development
Suhana Kouser – Emerging Blogger from Ramanagara
Zakir Hussain Khan – Global Excellence in Visual Arts & Painting
Shahid Mohammed – Outstanding Social Activist of the Year
Saud Ahmed Khan – Excellence in Beatboxing & Vocal Performance
Ruben Stalin – Excellence in Music & Vocal Innovation
Login Media – Excellence in Creative Media & Brand Communication
Ahmed Khan – Outstanding Contribution to Social Welfare & Humanitarian Service
Crafts By Elegance – Emerging Brand in Residential & Commercial Interiors
ZED Walls Architects – Best Architect in Luxury Turn-Key Projects
U F Tours and Travels – Best Medical Tourism Company of the Year
Navoque – Excellence in Global Consulting & Events Management
Events Factory – Emerging Event Management Company of the Year
Vigor Mentors Resonant Pvt Ltd – Emerging Event Production Company of the Year
The Karnataka Business Awards 2026 successfully showcased Karnataka’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem while recognizing emerging startups, established businesses, professionals, social contributors, and innovators shaping the future of industry and society.