Can Brands Still Bid On Rival Names? What Google's Hindware Verdict Means For Advertisers

Delhi High Court's Hindware ruling challenges competitor keyword advertising practices.
Startups may face higher customer acquisition costs after Google verdict.
Trademark protection now extends to backend advertising keywords and searches.
The Delhi High Court's recent ruling against Google in the Hindware trademark case may end up changing one of the most common growth tactics in digital marketing. By holding that the use of a rival's trademark as an advertising keyword can amount to infringement, the court has put competitor keyword advertising under the spotlight, potentially affecting startups, D2C brands, fintech firms and SaaS companies that depend heavily on online customer acquisition.
In a judgment delivered on May 22, the Delhi High Court permanently restrained Google and Google India from using the registered trademark "HINDWARE" as an advertising keyword and ordered the technology giant to pay ₹30 lakh in damages. While the dispute centred around a sanitaryware brand and keyword advertising, legal experts and digital marketing professionals believe the implications extend far beyond Hindware.
At the core of the case was a practice that has become commonplace in online advertising: bidding on a competitor's brand name so that an advertisement appears when consumers search for that rival brand.
For years, this strategy has been a staple of digital marketing campaigns across sectors ranging from fintech and e-commerce to software-as-a-service (SaaS), education technology and consumer brands. The Delhi High Court's ruling now raises a fundamental question: has India just placed a legal cloud over competitor keyword advertising?
Beyond Hindware: The Real Battle Is Over Digital Advertising
The dispute dates back to 2013-14 when Hindware alleged that competitors including Grohe and Cera had purchased keywords linked to the HINDWARE trademark through Google's advertising platform. As a result, consumers searching for Hindware products were shown sponsored links to competing brands.
While the rival companies eventually settled the matter, Google continued to contest the case, arguing that it merely provided advertising infrastructure and that keywords functioned as invisible backend triggers rather than visible trademarks.
The court rejected that argument. Justice Mini Pushkarna held that trademark infringement can occur even when a trademark is not visibly displayed to consumers. According to the judgment, the use of a trademark as a backend trigger to divert consumer traffic still constitutes trademark use under Indian law.
More importantly, the court found that Google was not merely a passive intermediary. It observed that Google's advertising ecosystem actively suggested trademarked terms through its Keyword Planner tool, facilitated keyword auctions and earned revenue from advertisements linked to those keywords.
Traditionally, technology platforms have relied on intermediary protections under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act to argue that they merely host third-party content. However, the court's reasoning suggests that where a platform actively recommends, auctions and monetises trademarked keywords, it may face greater scrutiny.
"This judgment is significant because it recognises that trademark infringement in the digital economy is not limited to visible misuse of a brand name," said Dr. Sudhir Raja Ravindran, Attorney-at-Law and Solicitor at Altacit Global.
"A trademark can be misused even at the backend, where it operates as an invisible trigger to divert consumer traffic. By holding that the use of 'HINDWARE' as an advertising keyword can amount to use in advertising, the Delhi High Court has strengthened the protection available to brand owners against online practices that commercially exploit their goodwill without consent."
The End Of Competitor Keywords?
The broader concern among marketers is not whether Hindware won its case. It is whether a business model that has become central to performance marketing is now legally vulnerable.
Competitor keyword bidding has long been attractive because it targets consumers who are already searching for a product category or brand.
A consumer searching for a well-known fintech platform, an insurance company or a software product is often closer to making a purchase decision than someone conducting a generic search. As a result, competitor-brand keywords typically generate higher conversion rates and lower customer acquisition costs.
According to digital marketing experts, many startups allocate a significant portion of their advertising budgets toward bidding on rival brand names.
Mayank Tripathi, Founder of Findise Solutions, believes the ruling could have far-reaching consequences for customer acquisition strategies.
"For the last five years, the cheapest way to grow has been bidding on someone else's brand name, A challenger fintech buying clicks on a market leader, an edtech buying clicks on a competitor, a D2C skincare brand buying clicks on Mamaearth, or a SaaS startup buying clicks on Zoho. Competitor brand keywords cost ₹8 to ₹25 per click against ₹60 to ₹150 for generic category keywords and convert three to five times better" he said.
According to Tripathi, many startups derive 20-30% of their paid customer acquisition from this single strategy. The Delhi High Court has just made it legally fragile.
If platforms begin restricting trademark-based bidding, marketers may be forced to rely more heavily on generic keywords, category-based searches and content-driven customer acquisition. That shift could significantly increase customer acquisition costs across sectors.
Why The Verdict Matters
The judgment's significance extends beyond trademark law because it strikes at one of the most efficient growth levers available to startups.
Unlike large corporations with established brand recognition, startups often rely on targeted digital campaigns to attract users. Competitor keyword advertising offered a relatively low-cost method of reaching consumers already interested in similar products.
The ruling now creates uncertainty around whether such campaigns could expose advertisers to legal risk.
Kunal Sharma, Managing Partner at TARAksh Lawyers and Consultants, said the court's decision reflects a broader evolution in trademark law.
"What makes the decision particularly noteworthy is the Court's willingness to look beyond the technical architecture of online advertising and focus on its commercial consequences," Sharma said.
"By acknowledging that the unauthorised use of a trademark as a keyword can divert consumers to competing businesses and enable competitors to benefit from the goodwill and reputation built by the trademark proprietor, the Court has strengthened the protection available to brand owners in the digital marketplace."
Legal experts believe the judgment could embolden trademark owners to more aggressively challenge online advertising campaigns that rely on competitor trademarks.
Brands with well-known trademarks may now have stronger grounds to challenge keyword bidding that diverts traffic to competing products.
The ruling may also encourage companies to closely monitor how their trademarks are being used across search advertising platforms.
Warning For SEO And Performance Marketing
The implications are not limited to paid advertising. The judgment could also influence broader search engine optimisation practices, particularly those involving metadata, keyword optimisation and search visibility strategies.
Sudarshan Singh Shekhawat, Founder of Shekhawat Law, described the ruling as a warning for digital marketers.
"The selling of advertisement keywords or advertising space which may effectively divert the traffic from the legitimate trademark proprietor to competitors amounts to use of the mark and amounts to unfair advertising," he said.
"This judgment is a cautionary tale for search engine optimisers and digital ad campaigners against casually using trademarked phrases in hashtags or keywords in their commercial campaigns."
According to Shekhawat, digital marketers and technology companies may increasingly need to conduct trademark due diligence before incorporating specific terms into advertising campaigns or optimisation strategies.
That could add another layer of compliance and legal review to marketing operations that have historically prioritised speed and experimentation.
What's Next?
The immediate impact of the ruling remains uncertain. Google could potentially challenge the decision, and future courts may interpret similar disputes differently.
However, experts believe the judgment is likely to influence how digital advertising platforms approach trademark complaints in India.
Ravindran said platforms may now face pressure to introduce stronger trademark protection mechanisms within their advertising ecosystems.
"The ruling also sends an important message to digital advertising platforms. Platforms cannot always take the position that they are neutral intermediaries when their systems suggest, auction, sell and monetise trademarked keywords," he said.
"Going forward, this decision may push platforms to build stronger trademark complaint and filtering mechanisms for keyword advertising in India."
For startups and advertisers, the practical implication is clear: customer acquisition strategies that depend heavily on competitor-brand bidding may need to evolve.
Tripathi believes marketers will increasingly shift towards alternative approaches including comparison-based searches, problem-led keywords, long-tail queries, AI search visibility and stronger investment in organic search.