  1. home
  2. News
  3. Karnatakas next cm inside dk shivakumars net worth power assets

Karnataka’s Next CM : Inside DK Shivakumar’s Net Worth, Power & Assets

Congress leader DK Shivakumar is set to become Karnataka’s next Chief Minister after Siddaramaiah’s resignation from the top post

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Astha Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
DK Shivakumar
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress leader Siddaramaiah resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister on Thursday after completing three years in power

  • After Siddaramaiah’s resignation, Congress leader DK Shivakumar was selected to become Karnataka’s next Chief Minister

  • DK Shivakumar entered Karnataka politics in 1989 and has won eight consecutive Assembly elections since then

Karnataka witnessed a major political shift after Congress leader Siddaramaiah resigned on Thursday as Chief Minister following directions from the party high command. The leadership change came after the Congress government completed three years in power.

Soon after Siddaramaiah’s resignation, Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was chosen to take over the post in Karnataka. Reports said the Congress high command finalised DK Shivakumar’s name after internal discussions within the party leadership.

While Congress has not officially announced the oath-taking date yet, political buzz suggested the swearing-in ceremony could happen within the next few days.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah - Twitter
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Resigns: Inside His Net Worth & Assets

BY Outlook Business Desk

DK Shivakumar's Political Career

Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar, widely known as DK Shivakumar, started his political journey as a youth leader and entered the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in 1989. Since then, he has won Assembly elections eight consecutive times.

Over the years, Shivakumar handled several important portfolios in Congress governments, including Energy, Home, Major Irrigation and Medical Education.

The Congress leader also built a strong reputation as the party’s key troubleshooter after managing political crises and protecting party legislators during crucial moments in different states.

Mamata Banerjee’s Finances - null
India’s Poorest Chief Minister? Inside 3-Time CM Mamata Banerjee’s Surprisingly Modest Net Worth

BY Outlook Business Desk

DK Shivakumar Net Worth

DK Shivakumar is counted among India’s richest politicians. In his 2023 Karnataka Assembly election affidavit, the Congress leader declared total assets worth more than ₹1,413 crore.

The filing showed movable assets of nearly ₹1,140 crore, while immovable properties, including land and other holdings, were valued at around ₹273 crore.

Shivakumar also declared liabilities and loans crossing ₹265 crore in the official disclosure submitted during the elections.

The affidavit further mentioned a Toyota Qualis registered in his name along with luxury watches, gold and silver investments listed among his assets.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×