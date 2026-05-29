Karnataka’s Next CM : Inside DK Shivakumar’s Net Worth, Power & Assets

Congress leader Siddaramaiah resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister on Thursday after completing three years in power
After Siddaramaiah’s resignation, Congress leader DK Shivakumar was selected to become Karnataka’s next Chief Minister
DK Shivakumar entered Karnataka politics in 1989 and has won eight consecutive Assembly elections since then
Karnataka witnessed a major political shift after Congress leader Siddaramaiah resigned on Thursday as Chief Minister following directions from the party high command. The leadership change came after the Congress government completed three years in power.
Soon after Siddaramaiah’s resignation, Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was chosen to take over the post in Karnataka. Reports said the Congress high command finalised DK Shivakumar’s name after internal discussions within the party leadership.
While Congress has not officially announced the oath-taking date yet, political buzz suggested the swearing-in ceremony could happen within the next few days.
DK Shivakumar's Political Career
Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar, widely known as DK Shivakumar, started his political journey as a youth leader and entered the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in 1989. Since then, he has won Assembly elections eight consecutive times.
Over the years, Shivakumar handled several important portfolios in Congress governments, including Energy, Home, Major Irrigation and Medical Education.
The Congress leader also built a strong reputation as the party’s key troubleshooter after managing political crises and protecting party legislators during crucial moments in different states.
DK Shivakumar Net Worth
DK Shivakumar is counted among India’s richest politicians. In his 2023 Karnataka Assembly election affidavit, the Congress leader declared total assets worth more than ₹1,413 crore.
The filing showed movable assets of nearly ₹1,140 crore, while immovable properties, including land and other holdings, were valued at around ₹273 crore.
Shivakumar also declared liabilities and loans crossing ₹265 crore in the official disclosure submitted during the elections.
The affidavit further mentioned a Toyota Qualis registered in his name along with luxury watches, gold and silver investments listed among his assets.