West Bengal's First BJP CM Suvendu Adhikari's Net Worth ₹85.87 lakh; Affidavit Reveals Only ₹12,000 Cash in Hand

West Bengal CM-elect Suvendu Adhikari has declared assets worth ₹85.87 lakh and 29 criminal cases in his election affidavit.
He reports only ₹12,000 cash in hand, no vehicles or jewellery, and no outstanding loans.
His immovable assets are worth ₹61.30 lakh
West Bengal CM-elect Suvendu Adhikari who defeated ex CM Mamta Banerjee in her stronghold of Bhabanipur has declared total assets worth ₹85.87 lakh and 29 criminal cases against him in his election affidavit. Adhikari will take oath today as the first BJP chief minister of West Bengal.
The affidavit also mentions that Adhikari has only got ₹12,000 as cash in hand while owning no personal vehicles or jewellery. He also has no outstanding loans or liabilities against him.
Movable Assets
The election affidavit filed by Adhikari reveal that his movable assets total to ₹24.57 lakh. This includes just ₹12,000 as cash in hand. He also has bank accounts in 14 different banks ranging from public banks such as Punjab National Bank and State Bank of India and private banks such as Axis Bank, IDBI Bank among others.
The bank accounts are located across Delhi, Kolkata, Tamluk, Contai and Balageria. They hold deposits worth ₹7.34 lakh.
Adhikari also boasts a sizable portfolio of investments which include ₹14, 240 of cooperative bank shares, ₹5.45 lakh in National Savings Certificate (NSC), and ₹2.60 lakh in Kisan Vikas Patra.
He also has a postal savings account containing ₹60,523 while also possessing six LIC policies worth ₹7.71 lakh.
Immovable Assets
Adhikari owns immovable assets worth ₹61.30 lakh. This includes 2.46 Acres of agricultural land in Nandigram worth ₹9.05 lakh. His non-agricultural plots are worth ₹27.50 lakh and are spread across Panchdaria, Dharmadasbar, Karkuli, and Sinachurajalpai.
He also owns three residential buildings, all in Purba Mednipur. It includes a jointly owned property in Karkuli of which Adhikari owns a 1/4 share, a flat in Tamluk and another in Kumarpur.
Annual Income
Adhikari’s election affidavit shows an annual income of ₹17.38 lakh for the financial year 2024-25. It has more than doubled from his decalred income of ₹8.13 lakh in 2020-21. His sources of income include MLA salary, MP pension and business activities.
The details revealed by Adhikari in his election affidavit point to a financially prudent man and have generated significant discussion online. This comes as he is expected to play a paramount role in Bengal politics as the state’s cm-elect.