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Meet Kerala’s New CM VD Satheesan: Check His Net Worth, Cars, Assets & More

Congress names VD Satheesan as Kerala Chief Minister as his election affidavit reveals family assets, gold holdings and pending loans

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Astha Sharma
Updated on:
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VD Satheesan Photo: Twitter
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Congress named VD Satheesan Kerala’s next Chief Minister after internal leadership discussions

  • The Congress confirmed his name on Wednesday after rising political buzz over the Chief Minister post

  • The Congress-led United Democratic Front won 102 seats, while the Left Democratic Front secured 35 seats

The Congress on Thursday announced senior leader VD Satheesan as Kerala’s next Chief Minister. The decision followed intense discussions within the party after the Assembly election results triggered a leadership race among several senior leaders.

The Congress officially announced his name during a press conference on Wednesday. The decision came after growing political buzz around the Chief Minister’s post, with supporters of multiple leaders openly backing their preferred candidates in recent days.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front won a strong mandate in the Kerala Assembly elections, securing 102 seats in the 140-member House. The Left Democratic Front, meanwhile, managed to win only 35 seats.

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1 May 2026

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VD Satheesan Net Worth

After the leadership announcement, attention also shifted to VD Satheesan’s wealth details. His election affidavit filed before the 2026 Kerala Assembly polls showed that he and his wife Lakshmipriya together own assets worth over ₹6 crore.

The disclosure said the couple holds both movable and immovable assets. Satheesan declared movable assets worth around ₹53.82 lakh, while his wife reported movable assets of nearly ₹68.45 lakh.

Their declared assets include cash, bank deposits, shares and gold jewellery. Satheesan stated that he has ₹64,000 in cash, bank shares worth ₹25,000 and 35 grams of gold in the affidavit.

However, the larger share of gold assets belongs to his wife. Lakshmipriya reported owning 1,128 grams of gold, making it one of the major components of the family’s declared wealth in the election filing.

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Property & Loans

Satheesan also listed land and residential properties located in Paravoor and Nettoor. Some of these properties came through inheritance, while the family purchased others over the years, according to the affidavit details.

The Congress leader valued his immovable assets at nearly ₹2.42 crore. His wife separately declared inherited land worth around ₹1.85 crore. The filing also revealed that the family owns a car worth ₹9.61 lakh registered in their daughter’s name.

Despite owning assets worth several crores, the affidavit showed that the family also has pending loans. Satheesan declared liabilities of around ₹24 lakh, including home and vehicle loans.

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