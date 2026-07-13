Realty firm Kalpataru Ltd on Monday reported a 6% growth in sales bookings to ₹1,329 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal on higher housing demand.
Its sales bookings or pre-sales stood at ₹1,249 crore in the year-ago period.
The collection of funds from its custome₹rose 17% to ₹1,365 crore in April-June of 2026-27 from ₹1,165 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, the Mumbai-based developer said in a regulatory filing.
During 2025-26, the company's net profit rose to ₹93.71 crore from ₹21.62 crore in the preceding year.
Its total income rose to ₹3,536.71 crore in the last fiscal year from ₹2,331.59 crore in 2024-25.
Kalpataru Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. The company has a total of 83 completed projects aggregating to more than 23.3 million square feet.
It also has 31 ongoing and forthcoming projects spread over 43.3 million sq ft across Mumbai, Thane, Panvel, Lonavala, Pune, Nagpur, Noida, and Hyderabad.
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