Lenskart Q4 Profit Slips 9% Despite Strong Revenue Surge

Q4 net profit falls to ₹200 crore, revenue jumps 46% YoY
Adjusted profitability improves sharply on strong operating leverage
Expansion into tier-2+ cities and rising premium sales lift full-year performance
Lenskart reported a 9% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹200 crore in the March quarter on Wednesday, even as revenue from operations rose sharply by 46% to ₹2,516 crore, supported by higher volumes and customer additions.
Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) in Q4 rose 165%, backed by 41% revenue growth and a 61% rise in EBITDA, indicating stronger operating performance despite the drop in reported profit.
For the full year FY26, revenue increased 32% to ₹9,002 crore. EBITDA climbed 55.3% to ₹1,789 crore, while adjusted PAT surged 148% to ₹530 crore, reflecting improved efficiency and scale benefits.
Eye Tests and Store Expansion Power Growth
During the quarter, Lenskart conducted 6.8 million eye tests, up 45% from a year ago. For the full year, eye tests rose 48% to 23.8 million, with nearly half being first-time exams in India. The company said this is helping expand its addressable market as new consumers enter the eyewear category.
India delivered 24.2% same-store sales growth (SSSG) in Q4, while same-pincode sales growth (SPSG) ran significantly ahead, suggesting new stores are unlocking fresh demand rather than affecting existing outlets. Full-year SSSG stood at 20.8%.
Lenskart expanded into 157 new cities, largely across tier-2 and smaller markets, as part of its offline growth push.
Global Growth, Premium Push
International revenue grew 35% YoY in Q4, with EBITDA margin improving to 9.2%. For the full year, international revenue rose 30%, with margins expanding to 7%, indicating improving scale outside India.
The company also highlighted a rise in premium purchases. Orders above ₹10,000 contributed 20.5% of India revenue in FY26. International sunglasses volumes grew 36%, led by its Meller brand.
NPS Peaks, Expansion Funded Internally
Net Promoter Score (NPS) touched an all-time high of 81.4 in Q4. Gold membership rose to 8.8 million users, while subscription fee income increased 85% YoY to ₹199 crore.
Lenskart said operating cash flows funded 603 net new stores during the year, nearly 1.8 times the previous year’s additions, along with manufacturing investments. Return on capital employed (ROCE), excluding IPO proceeds, improved to 23% from 13.8% a year ago.
The company said growth and expansion are increasingly being funded through internal accruals, reflecting improving capital efficiency as it scales up operations.