Kalpataru Projects International Bags Orders Worth ₹2,957 Cr

Kalpataru Projects secured new orders worth ₹2,957 crore across T&D, buildings and water businesses.
The company entered the Middle East water business with a project secured through a joint venture.
The new wins strengthen Kalpataru Projects' order book across India and international markets.
Leading engineering and construction firm Kalpataru Projects International on Tuesday said the company along with its international subsidiaries have secured orders worth ₹2,957 crore across Transmission & Distribution (T&D), buildings, and water verticals.
The orders span the power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas market, the buildings and factories business in India as well as in the water business in the Middle East, a company statement said.
The water business order in the Middle East was secured in a joint venture/consortium, signaling the company's strategic entry into the Middle East, it added.
Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said the new orders reinforce the company's market leadership in India and the select global markets.
"Notably, the order win in our Water business marks a significant milestone, signaling our strategic entry into the Middle East, a region with immense growth potential. Driven by a strongly diversified order book and robust visibility across businesses, we remain confident in achieving our growth targets for FY26–27," Mohnot said.
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd is one of India's leading diversified Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company, with a consolidated revenue of ₹27,143 crore, net profit of ₹1,031 crore and order book of ₹65,457 crore for the year ended March 31, 2026.