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India's Exports Rise 15.5 Pc in June, Trade Deficit Widens to $30.43 Bn

India's exports rose by 15.5% to $40.41 billion in June, even as the trade deficit widened to $30.43 billion

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India's exports rise 15.5 pc in June, trade deficit widens to USD 30.43 bn
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Housing sales in Dubai fell 16%year-on-year to AED 225.7 billion in the first half of 2026 amid the West Asia conflict, while prices dipped 4-7%during the February-April period, according to Anarock.

India's exports rose by 15.5% to $40.41 billion in June, even as the trade deficit widened to $30.43 billion.

Imports in June went up by about 31% to $70.84 billion.

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During April-June this fiscal, exports increased 15.92% to $129.32 billion, while imports rose 19.89% to $216.18 billion.

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Gold imports in the first quarter of this fiscal year rose to $11.01 billion from $7.49 billion in April-June last year.

India's exports to West Asian countries rose 7.29% to $5 billion in June, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said in a press briefing on trade data.

Agarwal attributed the increase in the country's inbound shipments to higher imports of crude oil, electronics, machinery, and precious metals.

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