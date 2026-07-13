India's exports rise 15.5 pc in June, trade deficit widens to USD 30.43 bn

Housing sales in Dubai fell 16%year-on-year to AED 225.7 billion in the first half of 2026 amid the West Asia conflict, while prices dipped 4-7%during the February-April period, according to Anarock.
India's exports rose by 15.5% to $40.41 billion in June, even as the trade deficit widened to $30.43 billion.
Imports in June went up by about 31% to $70.84 billion.
During April-June this fiscal, exports increased 15.92% to $129.32 billion, while imports rose 19.89% to $216.18 billion.
Gold imports in the first quarter of this fiscal year rose to $11.01 billion from $7.49 billion in April-June last year.
India's exports to West Asian countries rose 7.29% to $5 billion in June, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said in a press briefing on trade data.
Agarwal attributed the increase in the country's inbound shipments to higher imports of crude oil, electronics, machinery, and precious metals.