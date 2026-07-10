IT Stocks Rally As TCS Beats Estimates, Sector Kicks Off Earnings Season

Brokerage CLSA, quoted by Reuters, said TCS's revenue growth was better than expected, helped by strength in banking, financial services, insurance, high-tech and regional markets. "Revenue growth of TCS was better than feared, particularly after weak results from Accenture," said CLSA analysts Sumeet Jain and Mridul Goenka, adding that they expect better sequential growth across the sector in the September quarter on improving macro expectations.