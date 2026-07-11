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Avenue Supermarts Q1 Results: DMart Parent's Revenue, Profit Rises As Non-Metro Stores Drive Growth

The company's board also approved raising up to ₹1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and appointed Lalit Ahuja as Chief Operating Officer

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
Updated on:
Published At:
Updated on:
Published At:
DMart Q1 Results
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Avenue Supermarts Ltd reported a rise in revenue and profits for the first quarter of FY27

  • It processed 11 crore bill cuts during the quarter, compared with 9.7 crore a year earlier

  • The DMart parent's board also approved raising up to ₹1,000 crore through NCDs

Avenue Supermarts Ltd., the operator of DMart retail stores, reported a steady performance for the first quarter of FY27, with double-digit growth in revenue and profit, alongside a marginal improvement in operating margins.

According to the company's stock exchange filing, revenue from operations increased to ₹18,343 crore, compared with ₹15,932 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Net profit rose to ₹936 crore from ₹830 crore a year earlier, broadly in line with market expectations.

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Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at ₹1,526 crore, from ₹1,313 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's EBITDA margin improved slightly to 8.3%, compared with 8.2% in the first quarter of FY26, matching analysts' expectations of a largely stable margin, as per NDTV Profit.

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Store Performance And Operational Update

Avenue Supermarts processed 11 crore bill cuts during the quarter, compared with 9.7 crore a year earlier, indicating continued growth in customer transactions.

The retailer's like-for-like sales growth came in at 5.5% during the quarter, lower than 7.1% recorded in the corresponding period last year, as per NDTV Profit.

Commenting on the quarterly performance, CEO Anshul Asawa said that the growth was driven by non-metro cities, while growth in old stores metros remained flat.

The company's board also approved raising up to ₹1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and appointed Lalit Ahuja as Chief Operating Officer, according to the exchange filing.

Stock Movement

Shares of Avenue Supermarts ended Friday's trading session at ₹4,083.05 on the BSE, posting a marginal gain, while the benchmark Sensex advanced 1.08%.

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The stock has gained around 6.5% so far in 2026 but remains 17.54% below its 52-week high of ₹4,949.50.

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