Banks To Remain Closed For 4 Days In Some States This Week; Check RBI Holiday List

Banks will remain closed on four days between July 13 and July 19 due to state-specific festivals and the weekly holiday
Closures on July 16, 17 and 18 will vary by state, while July 19 is a nationwide weekly bank holiday
UPI, internet banking, mobile banking and ATM services will remain available throughout the holiday period
Public and private sector banks in India will remain closed for four days this week, between July 13 and July 19, 2026, due to regional festivals and observances across different parts of the country.
The closures will vary from state to state, and customers planning to visit bank branches this week are advised to check the Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar and complete important banking tasks before the holidays.
Why State-Wise Bank Closures?
According to the latest RBI holiday calendar, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, among other lenders, will remain closed on July 16 in Odisha, Manipur and Uttarakhand due to Ratha Yatra, Kang (Rathajatra) and Harela, respectively.
On July 17, banks in Meghalaya will remain closed to mark the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh.
Additionally, banks in Sikkim will remain shut on July 18 on account of Drukpa Tshe-zi, and on July 19, banks across the country will remain closed due to the weekly bank holiday.
Both public and private sector banks will remain open and operate as usual on Monday, July 13, Tuesday, July 14, and Wednesday, July 15.
Online Services To Continue
However, as physical banking services will be unavailable at branches on the specified dates, online banking, UPI and mobile banking services will continue to function as usual across the country, ensuring uninterrupted access to banking services.
Meanwhile, customers can use UPI or their respective bank's app to make payments and receive money. Fund transfers can also be made using NEFT and RTGS. Services such as demand draft requests and chequebook requests will also remain available through the appropriate banking channels.
Additionally, customers can continue to use credit cards, debit cards and ATM cards without interruption.
More Bank Holidays In July 2026
Nevertheless, apart from the holidays between July 13 and 19, banks will remain closed in select locations on July 22, 25 and 26.
Banks in Tripura will remain shut on July 22 for Kharchi Puja celebrations. Banks across the country will also remain closed on July 25 and July 26 on account of the fourth Saturday and the weekly bank holiday, respectively.