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Indian Techie's ₹2 Cr Karachi Job Offer Sparks Online Debate

A 21-year-old tech professional's X post claiming he received a visa-sponsored job offer worth up to $220,000 from a Karachi-based company has gone viral, with users debating whether the opportunity is genuine or merely engagement bait

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Aariz Akhtar
Published At:
Published At:
Indian Techie Claims ₹2 Crore Job Offer From Karachi, Sparking Debate Among Netizens
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • An Indian techie claimed he received a visa-sponsored Karachi job offer worth up to $220,000 (around ₹2 crore)

  • The viral X post drew humour, scepticism and questions over the authenticity of the recruitment message

  • Neither the company nor the job offer has been independently verified, keeping the online debate alive

A social media post by a 21-year-old tech professional claiming to have received a high-paying job offer from a Karachi-based company has triggered a mix of curiosity, humour and scepticism online.

The online frenzy began when X user Aditya shared screenshots of what appeared to be a recruitment message offering him a base salary of between $180,000 and $220,000, or roughly Rs 2 crore at the upper end.

According to the screenshots, the company was headquartered in Karachi, Pakistan, while most of its team worked in the UK time zone. The message also reportedly mentioned visa sponsorship for the new hire.

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"Just received an onsite offer from a Karachi-based company. $180-220k base, visa sponsored, and the team operates in the UK timezone. Should I go for it?" Aditya wrote while sharing the screenshots.

The post quickly attracted thousands of views and a large number of responses. While some users discussed the offer as a potential career opportunity, others questioned whether the recruitment message was genuine and suggested that the post may have been intended to generate engagement and attract attention.

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Users Respond With Humor

A few of the replies took a light-hearted approach, with one user joking about the apparent decline of remote work opportunities and saying that an onsite role might be more attractive if it were located somewhere in Europe rather than Karachi.

Another user offered to accompany Aditya and split the salary, adding that some of the money would supposedly be set aside for his "safety."

Other commenters, however, were more direct in expressing their doubts. One user wrote that there seemed to be "no limit to engagement farming," implying that the post may have been curated primarily to attract reactions rather than seek genuine suggestions.

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Another commenter cautioned that accepting such an offer could lead to unwanted scrutiny and complications for years to come.

The conversation ultimately remained focused on the credibility of the claim and whether Aditya should consider the opportunity, as the original post neither identified the company nor verified the authenticity of the offer.

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