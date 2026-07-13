No Open Market Borrowings in First Quarter of 2026-27, Reflects Goa's Strong Fiscal Position: CM

Goa has not resorted to open market borrowings during the first quarter of the current financial year, reflecting the state's strong fiscal position and prudent financial management, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.
Sawant made the remarks while chairing a high-level finance review meeting attended by the chief secretary, secretaries, district collectors and heads of various departments. The meeting reviewed the state's fiscal performance during 2025-26, officials said.
The review included the first-quarter financial position, borrowings through the open market and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), implementation of centrally sponsored schemes, functioning of Goa State CSR Authority, climate-resilient funding projects and progress of major infrastructure works.
According to an official statement, the CM said, "It is encouraging that the state has not raised funds through open market borrowings during the first quarter of the financial year. This reflects robust fiscal consolidation and prudent financial management." The meeting also assessed the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes and new initiatives launched by the Union government, with emphasis on ensuring benefits reach all eligible beneficiaries.
Sawant directed officials to strengthen inter-departmental coordination and undertake regular reviews to ensure timely execution of government programmes and infrastructure projects.
He also asked departments to work towards achieving 100 per cent saturation of Government of India initiatives in the state so that all eligible citizens receive the intended benefits.
"The chief minister stressed the need to improve the efficiency of online public service delivery and asked officials to leverage digital platforms for faster and transparent citizen-centric governance," the statement said.
The meeting further reviewed the functioning of the Goa State CSR Authority and the progress of projects being implemented under climate-resilient funding, besides taking stock of major infrastructure projects being executed by the state government.
The statement said Sawant instructed officials to closely monitor project implementation to ensure timely completion and effective utilisation of public resources.