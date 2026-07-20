12.8 Mn Vehicles, 1 Metro Network: Inside Bengaluru's Mobility Challenge

Bengaluru now has 12.8 million registered vehicles, including 2.52 million cars.
The city's public transport network has not expanded at the same pace.
Bengaluru ranks as the world's second most congested city, per TomTom's 2025 index.
Bengaluru now has 12.8 million registered vehicles on its roads, according to Karnataka Transport Department data cited by Deccan Chronicle. The count, as of June 30 this year, includes 2.52 million cars, 8.7 million two-wheelers and nearly 300,000 taxis, placing the city among the most heavily motorised in the country.
The rise in vehicle ownership tracks closely with Bengaluru's economic expansion, rising household incomes and its growing information technology workforce. However, it also points to a long-standing concern flagged by urban planners, that the city's public transport network has not grown at the same speed as the city itself.
Vehicle Registrations Continue To Climb
The pace at which new vehicles are being added to Bengaluru's roads continues to outstrip its population growth. As per Karnataka Transport Department figures reported by Deccan Chronicle, the city registered 78,084 new vehicles in June alone. Across the 2025-26 fiscal year, around 790,000 new vehicles were added, including roughly 150,000 cars and 520,000 two-wheelers.
The department's data also shows that Bengaluru has been adding close to 100,000 new cars every year for the past five years, with annual car registrations rising by about 10%, a pace faster than the city's population growth.
The Greater Bengaluru Authority puts the city's total road network at 14,063 kilometres. With a population estimated at more than 14 million, this works out to roughly 900 registered vehicles for every kilometre of road, a ratio that underlines the strain on existing infrastructure.
Has Infrastructure Kept Pace With Growth?
The city's physical expansion has moved faster than investment in mass transit systems, as per media reports. Areas such as Whitefield and Sarjapur, home to major residential and IT corridors, grew rapidly over the past two decades without a corresponding rise in road capacity or public transport coverage.
Studies conducted by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and WRI India found that buses and the metro together account for only about half of all daily trips made in the city. The rest are made through private vehicles, including cars, two-wheelers and app-based taxis.
A decline in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation's (BMTC) bus fleet in recent years has added to this trend, according to a Deccan Herald report citing transport experts. The shrinking fleet has reduced accessibility in several neighbourhoods, pushing more residents toward private vehicle ownership.
Metro Expansion Still A Work In Progress
Namma Metro has grown substantially over the years but continues to fall short of covering the entire city. BMRCL data shows the network had 96.1 kilometres of operational lines and 83 stations as of August 2025, making it India's third-largest operational metro system.
Daily ridership on the metro has crossed one million passengers, pointing to growing adoption among commuters. Even so, Phase 2 of the project remains under construction, while Phase 3 has been approved but has not yet entered full-scale construction.
Deccan Herald reported that repeated changes to planned alignments, including proposals for tunnel and double-decker corridors under Phases 3 and 3A, delayed the network's expansion. According to the report, no major new metro construction began for more than four years. Transport experts quoted in the report said metro expansion by itself will not be enough to ease congestion unless it is paired with a stronger bus network and improved last-mile connectivity.
The effects of rising vehicle ownership are already visible on Bengaluru's roads. The 2025 TomTom Traffic Index ranked the city as the world's second most congested, behind only Mexico City. The index estimated that a 10 kilometre journey in Bengaluru takes an average of 36 minutes and 9 seconds, and that commuters lose about 168 hours a year stuck in peak-hour traffic.
A Lesson For Other Growing Cities
Researchers from DULT, BMRCL and WRI India say Bengaluru's experience carries lessons for other fast-growing Indian cities. Their studies suggest that expanding metro lines on their own will not be sufficient to meet rising travel demand.
According to the research, a combination of reliable bus services, faster metro expansion, better coordination between different modes of transport and improved last-mile connectivity will be necessary for cities to reduce their dependence on private vehicles while continuing to grow.