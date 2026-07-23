India's EV Transition Needs Ecosystem Readiness

Delhi has invested significantly in expanding charging infrastructure, but the next policy challenge is no longer installing chargers, it is ensuring that they remain operational. Recent assessments indicate that nearly 84 per cent of surveyed public charging stations in Delhi were non-functional, primarily because of inadequate maintenance and theft of charging equipment. This highlights an important shift in policy priorities. The effectiveness of charging infrastructure should increasingly be measured through reliability, uptime and user accessibility, rather than simply the number of charging points installed. Infrastructure that exists but cannot be relied upon does little to strengthen consumer confidence or improve commercial viability.