Who Is Arun Srinivas? Meta India Chief Named in Telangana Cyber Crime Case

Telangana Cyber Crime Police have registered two cases naming Meta India head Arun Srinivas along with operators of several Facebook and Instagram accounts.
The investigation relates to the alleged circulation of AI-generated and morphed content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Srinivas, who has nearly three decades of corporate experience, currently leads Meta's business in India.
Arun Srinivas, the Managing Director and Head of Meta India, has come under the spotlight after Telangana Cyber Crime Police registered two cases naming him along with the operators of multiple Facebook and Instagram accounts over the alleged circulation of AI-generated and morphed content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
According to The Times of India, the cases were registered following complaints by BJP supporters, who alleged that manipulated images and videos of the Prime Minister were shared on Meta-owned platforms during protests over the NEET paper leak issue. Police have invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.
The investigation is at a preliminary stage. As per the report, police have issued a notice to Meta regarding the flagged content and are working to identify the individuals behind the social media accounts. While the legal process is underway, Srinivas has drawn attention as the executive leading Meta's India operations, one of the company's most important international markets.
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Three Decades Across Consumer and Tech
Srinivas began his career in 1996 with Reebok, where he worked in product management, sales and marketing roles. The experience laid the foundation for a career focused on consumer businesses and brand strategy.
He joined Hindustan Unilever (HUL) in 2001 and spent more than 15 years at the company, taking on leadership roles across India and South Asia. During this period, he managed businesses across categories such as skincare, beverages and foods, before becoming Category Vice President for Foods South Asia.
After leaving HUL, Srinivas worked as an Operating Advisor at WestBridge Capital, supporting consumer-focused portfolio companies. He later joined Ola in 2019 as Chief Operating Officer and Global Chief Marketing Officer, where he oversaw the India business across marketing, revenue and mobility segments, while also contributing to the company's international expansion.
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Journey to the Top Role at Meta India
Srinivas joined Meta in September 2020 as Head of the Global Business Group in India, leading partnerships with some of the company's largest advertisers and agencies.
In 2022, he was promoted to Director and Head of Meta India's advertising business. In that role, he led the company's advertising operations across businesses of all sizes and worked on growth areas including artificial intelligence, Reels and business messaging.
Meta announced his appointment as Managing Director and Head of Meta India in June 2025, with the role taking effect from July 1, 2025. He continues to report to Sandhya Devanathan, who oversees Meta's operations across India and Southeast Asia.
Education and Professional Background
Srinivas holds a Bachelor's degree in Physics from the University of Madras and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Marketing) from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta. He also completed an executive programme in Strategic Customer Management at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.
Over nearly three decades, he has built experience across consumer goods, technology, mobility and private equity. His appointment as Managing Director marked another milestone in a career that has spanned some of India's best-known companies and culminated in leading Meta's India business.