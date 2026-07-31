Urban Company Prioritises Market Leadership Over Profits; Q1 Loss Swells to ₹92 Crore

Urban Company posted a ₹92 crore net loss in the June quarter, reversing a year-ago profit, while revenue from operations rose 44% year-on-year to ₹528.3 crore.
The company said increased investment in its 10-minute home services platform, InstaHelp, and aggressive discounting in the market will keep margins under pressure as it focuses on strengthening its leadership position.
Rivals Snabbit and Pronto continue to compete aggressively through discounts and rapid expansion, while Urban Company expects the quick home services market to consolidate over time.
Urban Company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹92 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, reversing a profit of ₹6.9 crore in the corresponding period last year, as increased investments in its quick home services platform InstaHelp weighed on earnings.
Despite the losses, the home services platform posted strong revenue growth, with revenue from operations rising 44% year-on-year to ₹528.3 crore, according to the company's exchange filing. Shares of Urban Company closed 1.38% lower at ₹128.50 on the BSE on Tuesday.
Revenue Growth Offsets Sequential Losses
On a sequential basis, Urban Company narrowed its losses from ₹161 crore reported in the March quarter.
Revenue also improved quarter-on-quarter, increasing from ₹426 crore in the previous quarter to ₹528.3 crore, reflecting continued demand across its service offerings.
The company attributed the year-on-year increase in losses primarily to higher spending on InstaHelp, its 10-minute home services platform, as competition intensifies in the emerging quick-service segment.
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Betting Big on InstaHelp
Urban Company said it will continue investing aggressively in InstaHelp to defend its leadership position, even if it weighs on margins in the near term.
In a shareholder letter, the company acknowledged that the sector is witnessing intense competition and aggressive discounting as rivals race to acquire customers.
"In the near term, margins will remain under pressure, and we are okay with that. There is aggressive discounting in the market to drive volumes... and in our view current pricing is unsustainable for anyone," the company said.
The firm added that it expects pricing to normalise over time but believes the current phase is critical to establishing long-term market leadership.
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"It is not a market that will support many winners. That is precisely why we are prioritising and cementing our market leadership in this phase," it said.
Competition Intensifies
Urban Company's InstaHelp competes with emerging players such as Snabbit and Pronto, both of which have expanded rapidly through deep discounts and promotional campaigns.
According to the company, the three firms had experimented with Re 1 promotional offers, contributing to an estimated ₹150 crore monthly cash burn across the segment in June 2026.
Urban Company estimates India's quick home services market to be worth between ₹7,000 crore and ₹12,000 crore in annual net transaction value, serving around 7 million to 12 million households.
Improving Unit Economics
InstaHelp completed 3.82 million orders during the June quarter, a 43% sequential increase, while its annualised net transaction value rose 32% quarter-on-quarter.
Although the average order value declined to ₹138 from ₹150 in the previous quarter, the company said operating efficiency improved. The adjusted EBITDA loss per order narrowed from ₹447 to ₹346, indicating better unit economics.
Urban Company, however, expects InstaHelp to remain a lower-margin business than its core consumer services segment due to lower ticket sizes, high supply churn and seasonal demand.
The company said it remains confident of achieving profitability over the long term but will continue prioritising scale and market leadership as competition in the quick home services space intensifies.