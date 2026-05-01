Trump Tastes Diplomacy, Drops British Scotch Whisky Tariffs After Royal Visit

Trump announces removal of tariffs and restrictions on whisky imports
Move follows UK royal visit to White House
Decision comes after months of trade tensions over whisky exports
US President Donald Trump has announced that he will remove tariffs and restrictions on whisky imports from the United Kingdom. The announcement came shortly after a White House visit by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, which appears to have played a symbolic role in the decision.
“In Honor of the King and Queen of the United Kingdom, who have just left the White House, soon headed back to their wonderful Country, I will be removing the Tariffs and Restrictions on Whiskey,” Trump posted on Truth Social.
He added that the move was linked to long-standing trade ties between the two countries, particularly around the use of wooden barrels in whisky production.
Trump further said, “People have wanted to do this for a long time, in that there had been great Inter-Country Trade, especially having to do with the Wooden Barrels used. The King and Queen got me to do something that nobody else was able to do, without hardly even asking!”
The announcement comes after months of efforts by UK ministers to get relief from a 10% tariff imposed last year. Earlier requests by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Scottish First Minister John Swinney had failed to include whisky in tariff-free access under the 2025 UK–US trade deal.
Relief for UK Whisky Industry
The UK’s whisky sector has faced sustained pressure from tariffs and shifting global demand. Reports suggest that the UK exported £971 million worth of whisky to the US in 2024, nearly 10% lower than five years ago.
According to The Scotch Whisky Association UK's export volume to the US fell 15% after the tariffs were announced in April of last year.
The sector had already been impacted by earlier trade disputes during Trump’s first term, when tariffs were raised to 25% amid tensions with Europe.
Trade Tensions Over Digital Tax
In April, US President Donald Trump warned the UK that it could face heavy tariffs if it did not withdraw its digital services tax on American tech firms.
The levy, introduced in 2020, applies a 2% charge on revenues earned from UK users by search engines, social media platforms and online marketplaces. It impacts major US companies including Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms and Apple.