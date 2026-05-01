From Heat Stress to Wage Cuts, India’s Contract Workers Reach Breaking Point

This is where experts recommend the implementation of the findings of the Anoop Satpathy Committee. In 2018, it submitted its report on determining the methodology for fixing a national minimum wage. The expert committee recommended fixing the national minimum wage for India at ₹375 per day or ₹9,750 per month, irrespective of sectors and skills. It also suggested a housing allowance for urban workers of ₹55 per day, i.e., ₹1,430 per month. However, these recommendations have not been implemented so far.