What Is World Bank’s ‘Water Forward’ Programme and Why It Matters Now

The report further added that the combined effects of growing populations, rising incomes and expanding cities will see demand for water rising exponentially, while supply becomes more erratic and uncertain. The World Bank report also warned that water will become scarce in regions where it is currently abundant, such as the Middle East and the Sahel in Africa. These regions could see their growth rates decline by as much as 6% of GDP by 2050 due to water-related impacts on agriculture, health and incomes.