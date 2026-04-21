Delhi Braces for First Heatwave of 2026; Worst Is Yet to Come

Referring to an example he cited during his speech at the Global Heat and Cooling Forum on April 20, the IMD chief told PTI that associations of rickshaw pullers, street vendors and domestic workers met the weather department in Delhi in 2025 and requested information. "We provided it through WhatsApp to their association secretaries, who then communicated it to their members. Display boards were also put up, indicating the occurrence of heat and the expected actions to be taken.”