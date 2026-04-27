Climate Awareness Reaches 96% in India but Just 10% Act, Says Report

This movement is largely driven by individual citizens rather than corporations. Individuals create 97% of all nature-related content, which receives four times more engagement than branded campaigns. Furthermore, participation is often tied to specific dates; for example, activity increased by 950% on Earth Day and 95% on World Environment Day. The interest in environmental issues is also affecting the workforce, as 63% of individuals seeking "green jobs" are between the ages of 21 and 30. Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities have seen a 50% increase in green job activity.