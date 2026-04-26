Heatwaves Grip Delhi for Third Consecutive Day, Record Hottest Day of 2026—Here’s Why

Delhi records third straight heatwave day as temperatures soar near 45 degrees Celsius.
IMD issues orange alert, forecasts slight relief from April 28 onward.
Poor air quality and urban heat effects intensify heat stress across city.
The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 44 degrees Celsius on April 26, 2026, according to the India Meteorological Departmnet (IMD).
The weather department has forecast partly cloudy sky with an orange alert for heatwave-like conditions at isolated places by the evening.
Heatwave Alert Continues in Delhi
“Heat Wave Conditions have been realised at many places over Delhi. This is 3rd consecutive day of heat wave realisation over Delhi. These conditions are likely to continue till tomorrow. Under the influence of setting in of lower tropospheric level easterly winds, Maximum Temperatures are likely to fall leading to abatement of Heat Wave Conditions over the region from 28th April,” IMD stated in its daily forecast bulletin.
The weather department has issued an orange alert for Delhi, forecasting a partly cloudy sky with heatwave conditions at isolated places.
Sustained surface winds are expected to reach 20-30 kmph, gusting up to 40 kmph during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 45 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius. IMD has issued a yellow altert for April 27.
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday (April 26, 2026), 2.4 notches below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department.
The relative humidity in the capital was recorded at 43% at 8.30 am.
Meanwhile, the air quality was 'poor' at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 223, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.
According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.
Why India is Feeling the Heat
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the ongoing heatwave is because of persistent dry northwesterly winds, strong solar heating and clear skies across northwest India, which allow maximum surface warming.
Recent IMD bulletins show the typicality of such conditions during the peak phases of pre-monsoons when the upper-level atmospheric circulation is weak.
In addition, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) points out that climate change is making extreme heat events around the globe both more frequent and more intense and urban heat island effects in Delhi raise nighttime temperatures and heat stress.
(With inputs from PTI.)