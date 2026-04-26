Heatwaves Grip Delhi for Third Consecutive Day, Record Hottest Day of 2026—Here’s Why

Heatwave Alert Continues in Delhi

“Heat Wave Conditions have been realised at many places over Delhi. This is 3rd consecutive day of heat wave realisation over Delhi. These conditions are likely to continue till tomorrow. Under the influence of setting in of lower tropospheric level easterly winds, Maximum Temperatures are likely to fall leading to abatement of Heat Wave Conditions over the region from 28th April,” IMD stated in its daily forecast bulletin.