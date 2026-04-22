World Earth Day 2026: Renewables Overtake Coal, What It Means for India

Clean energy is going to meet all additional demand and prevent any surge in fossil fuel generation this year, according to the Global Electricity Review 2026 by Ember. The report found that renewable climbed to nearly 34% of global generation, surpassing 33% of share of coal power for the first time in over a century. This comes at a time when fossil-based output edged down slightly. However, the slow growth of hydropower indicates that this transition will be a challenging on to balance the rapidly growing renewable energy capacity.