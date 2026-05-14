India’s Big Opportunity to Build Heat Stress Solutions at Scale, Says NRDC’s Adelle Thomas

A

Coming from the academic and the research side, heat has been identified as one of the climate hazards that would have a big impact. I think, along with a few other climate hazards, people don't react until they really start feeling the impacts. In the last few years, the impacts have gotten increasingly pervasive throughout society. We're seeing how it affects workers, how it affects young people, children andex elderly.

Heat is really at the forefront of how our decision-makers and policy makers are having to deal with climate change, because it’s happening right now. Researchers for a while have been talking about what the impacts would be, but until it's felt, that's when we start seeing attention being paid to it.