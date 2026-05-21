After Years In US, Now Indian H-1B Techies Fears Forced Exits

Meta has cut around 8,000 jobs globally as it redirects resources towards artificial intelligence (AI), with Amazon and LinkedIn also trimming headcount in recent months. According to Layoffs.fyi, more than 110,000 employees across 144 tech companies have lost jobs in 2026 so far. A substantial portion are believed to be foreign nationals, with Indians representing the single largest group of H-1B holders — accounting for 283,772 of the 406,348 approved H-1B petitions in FY25, according to a 2026 report from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Department of Homeland Security.