Products like servers and semiconductors recorded high growth, but traditional sectors such as textiles and basic consumer goods saw only modest gains. Developing countries are experiencing widespread currency depreciation and potential capital flight. Currencies in the Americas, Africa and Asia have lost value against the dollar as investors withdraw from riskier assets. Higher borrowing costs and debt sustainability risks are growing concerns for frontier-market economies. Regional growth varies, with China projected to grow at 4.6% and India at 6.5%.