Heatwaves Cost India 160 Bn Work Hours, Raise Health Risks, Says Report

A 2019 report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) projected that heat stress could lead to significant working hour losses globally, with countries in South Asia among the most affected. The ILO reported that heat stress will cause global productivity losses equivalent to 80mn full-time jobs by 2030, totaling $2.4trn in economic losses. South Asia and Western Africa are expected to be hardest hit, potentially losing approximately 5% of their working hours by 2030, with agriculture and construction sectors facing the highest risks.