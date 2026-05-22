Reels to Riches: What Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija and Other Top Influencers Earn Per Deal

India’s viral reels, podcasts and comedy content are now driving a booming business of influencer brand deals
A 2025 BCG report, valued India’s fast-growing creator economy at ₹2.1 lakh crore
Top influencers now reportedly earn massive amounts through promotions, YouTube campaigns and branded partnerships
Viral reels, comedy videos and podcasts are no longer just online entertainment in India. Social media creators today have turned digital content into a fast-growing business with major brand partnerships.
According to a 2025 report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), cited by Moneycontrol, India’s creator economy may now be valued between ₹1.7 lakh crore and ₹2.1 lakh crore as influencer-led businesses continue to grow rapidly across platforms.
From Instagram campaigns to YouTube integrations, influencers today earn massive amounts for promoting products online. Industry estimates suggest several top creators charge anywhere between a few lakh rupees and nearly ₹50 lakh for a single branded partnership.
This growing demand has turned India’s creator space into a big business. Companies and advertising agencies now spend heavily on influencer campaigns across social media platforms.
India’s Highest Paid Creators
Comedian and content creator Tanmay Bhat reportedly stands among the top earners in the space. Sources from the creator industry estimate he charges nearly ₹25 lakh to ₹30 lakh for branded reels and campaign collaborations.
Online entertainer Samay Raina also reportedly charges high fees for sponsorship deals. During the growing popularity of India's Got Latent, some brand integrations linked to his content reportedly reached close to ₹40 lakh.
YouTuber Bhuvan Bam reportedly falls within the ₹30 lakh to ₹35 lakh category for major partnerships. Meanwhile, creator and actor Prajakta Koli also reportedly charges similar amounts for sponsored campaigns.
Fashion and entertainment influencer Kusha Kapila reportedly earns around ₹20 lakh through branded social media promotions and collaborations.
Another popular creator, Apoorva Mukhija, reportedly commands between ₹25 lakh and ₹50 lakh depending on the scale and reach of the campaign partnership.
Creators including Dolly Singh and Komal Pandey reportedly operate in the ₹8 lakh to ₹10 lakh range depending on the platform and campaign scale.
How Brand Deals Change?
Influencer earnings on social media often change very quickly. Viral content, audience response and online trends can increase or reduce a creator’s demand among brands within weeks.
Several brands reportedly stopped working with creators such as Apoorva Mukhija and Ranveer Allahbadia during online controversies. However, many influencers start getting brand deals again after their popularity grows back.
The trend also shows how social media fame now plays a big role in brand promotions across India.