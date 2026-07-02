AI Ideas, Revenue Models and Real-World Solutions: Rajasthan's Young Innovators Takes Centre Stage at NCeG 2026

The Rajasthan AI Builders Programme 2026 saw participation from high school students, college students, startups, researchers and entrepreneurs.
Participants showcased AI applications in agri-tech, textile supply chains, intelligent machinery and enterprise automation, with many presenting scalable business models, revenue strategies and commercial plans during the Pitch-a-Thon.
Organised by Outlook Group in association with the Government of Rajasthan, the initiative aims to nurture the state's AI ecosystem.
Many students, innovators, researchers and start-ups from across Rajasthan came together at the State's AI Builders Programme. They showcased the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across sectors and age groups.
The event witnessed participation from a diverse pool of innovators, ranging from high school students and college students to researchers, entrepreneurs, MSMEs and early-stage start-ups.
Participants presented AI-powered solutions aimed at solving real-world challenges in governance, agriculture, healthcare, education, manufacturing and enterprise services, reflecting the rapid growth of Rajasthan's innovation ecosystem.
The programme was organised by Outlook in association with the Government of Rajasthan during the 29th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG 2026) in Jaipur.
AI Across Sectors
The session called 'Pitch a thon' conducted a series of thematic sessions focused on emerging AI applications across industries. Demonstrations highlighted AI-led innovations in agri-tech, where participants showcased solutions for precision farming, crop monitoring and predictive analytics.
Other presentations focused on the textile sector, including AI-driven intermediary platforms connecting manufacturers and buyers, as well as intelligent machinery designed to improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce supply chain bottlenecks through automation and data-driven decision-making.
Unlike conventional innovation showcases, many participants demonstrated not only working prototypes but also well-defined business strategies, outlining revenue models, market opportunities, customer acquisition plans, scalability strategies and potential commercial partnerships.
The presentations reflected a growing entrepreneurial mindset among young innovators, with several teams positioning their AI solutions as commercially viable ventures rather than academic projects.
Solutions covered a wide range of sectors, including governance, healthcare, logistics, education, agriculture, manufacturing and enterprise automation.
Building for Future
Organisers said the Rajasthan AI Builders Programme aims to identify and nurture the state's emerging AI talent by connecting innovators with mentors, investors, policymakers and industry stakeholders.
Beyond providing a platform to showcase ideas, the initiative seeks to foster collaboration between academia, startups and government while offering participants national visibility through the conference and Outlook Group's editorial and digital platforms.
The programme forms part of broader efforts to position Rajasthan as a leading AI innovation hub by encouraging students, entrepreneurs and researchers to develop practical, scalable and socially relevant AI solutions capable of creating measurable impact.