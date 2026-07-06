Fresh Trouble for Ola Electric as Two Suppliers Move NCLT Over ₹40 Crore Dues

Dues Exceed ₹40 Crore

As per filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Ola Electric Technologies allegedly owes ₹29.8 crore to Sterling E-Mobility and ₹10.8 crore to Anevolve Mando. The report said the dues had remained outstanding for more than 45 days, prompting both suppliers to initiate legal proceedings under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, which deals with corporate insolvency resolution initiated by operational creditors.