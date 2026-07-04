From The Heart Of Rajasthan To The Global Stage: Ishan Shivanand Is Transforming Mental Wellness Through Ancient Yogic Wisdom

His work has also been recognised by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, the Ministry of AYUSH, the Canadian Ambassador, and the United States Congress, which honoured him with the American Flag flown over the U.S. Capitol for his exceptional contributions to stress reduction and mental wellness. In addition, the President of the Borough of Brooklyn, New York, proclaimed “Ishan Shivanand Day” in recognition of his contributions to preventive and promotive healthcare.