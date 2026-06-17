France Keen to Deepen MSME Engagement With India, Say Officials

France wants to bring more MSMEs to India and expand partnerships in healthcare, food and luxury retail.
Officials said France also sees opportunities in construction, logistics, agriculture, IT and clean energy.
West Bengal was highlighted as a gateway to Southeast Asia with strong potential for manufacturing and logistics.
France is keen to deepen business engagement between Indian and French micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and it has identified sectors such as healthcare, luxury retail, construction, and logistics as areas offering significant opportunities for collaboration, officials said on Tuesday.
Speaking at an interactive session organised by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), officials from the French Embassy in India, Business France and the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry highlighted efforts to bring more MSMEs from the European nation to India and foster partnerships.
"Our mission is to bring French MSMEs to India. Opportunities are there in healthcare, food and luxury retail," said Estelle David, Director-South Asia, Business France.
She said that focus is on developing stronger business relationships between Indian and French MSMEs and facilitating partnerships in sectors with growth potential.
French Consul General in Kolkata Thierry Morel said France remains committed to expanding economic ties with India and cooperation in manufacturing, clean energy, aerospace and digital technology.
Referring to West Bengal, Morel said the state's strategic location makes it a gateway to Southeast Asia, and offers a skilled workforce and opportunities in logistics, clean energy and manufacturing.
"We are here to build relationships between France and West Bengal," he said.
Florent Mangin, Chief of Service, Economic Affairs at the French Embassy in India, said the French mission is actively exploring business opportunities in West Bengal.
"We see a lot of confidence in the business environment of West Bengal at the moment. Sectors which are of interest are construction, logistics, agriculture and IT," Mangin said.