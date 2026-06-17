Flying Soon? Here Are The Baggage Rules Followed By Air India, IndiGo & Other Airlines

Baggage limits and charges differ across airlines, making it important for passengers to check rules
Baggage limits, extra charges and special item rules vary across airlines and ticket categories
Air India allows 15 kg check-in baggage, while Economy passengers can carry 7 kg cabin baggage
Travellers flying within India should check their airline’s baggage policy before reaching the airport as baggage allowances and charges vary from carrier to carrier, though cabin baggage norms are similar.
While most domestic airlines allow one cabin bag of up to 7 kg, checked baggage limits, excess baggage charges and conditions for special items may vary depending on the airline and fare type. Knowing these rules in advance can help passengers avoid extra costs and last-minute hassles at the time of check-in.
As of June 2026, airlines are still operating as per security requirements issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). However, each carrier sets its own baggage policy within those guidelines.
Airlines Baggage Rules
Air India offers one of the higher baggage allowances among major Indian airlines. Most domestic Economy Class passengers can check in up to 15 kg of baggage, while Business Class travellers are entitled to carry more depending on the ticket booked. Economy passengers can generally carry one cabin bag weighing up to 7 kg.
For international routes, the airline permits checked baggage weighing up to 32 kg per piece and offers an online baggage calculator for route-specific allowances.
Most domestic passengers on IndiGo can also carry 15 kg of check-in baggage and one cabin bag up to 7 kg. Passengers can purchase additional baggage allowance in advance which is cheaper than excess baggage charges at the airport. Special items including sports equipment may incur additional charges.
SpiceJet, Akasa, Alliance Rules
SpiceJet generally allows passengers to check in up to 15 kg of baggage and carry one cabin bag weighing up to 7 kg. Travellers who expect to carry extra luggage may find it cheaper to buy additional baggage before reaching the airport. Separate charges may apply for items such as sports gear and musical instruments.
Akasa Air gives domestic passengers 15 kg of checked-in baggage and a cabin bag of up to 7 kg. Passengers can buy extra baggage before they travel, sometimes at a cheaper rate than at the airport.
Alliance Air operates to a number of smaller cities and regional destinations and generally allows 15 kg of checked baggage and one cabin bag of up to 7 kg. However, baggage limits may vary for some ticket categories and special travel schemes.