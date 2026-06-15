IndiGo Issues Advisory as Delhi Flights Face Disruption Amid Red Weather Alert

IndiGo warned passengers of delays as Delhi flights were disrupted due to sudden weather changes and IMD issued a red alert
Flight operations in Delhi are affected due to bad weather, IndiGo said and advised passengers to check flight status
IndiGo said extended wait times may cause inconvenience and teams are assisting passengers during disruption
India's largest airline IndiGo on Monday warned passengers about possible delays as Delhi’s flight operations were disrupted due to sudden weather changes, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for thunderstorms and rain across the capital.
The airline said in a post on X (formerly twitter), “Due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations are impacted.” It urged passengers to check flight status before leaving for the airport to avoid inconvenience caused by delays.
IndiGo further added, “We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience.” The airline said its teams were working to assist passengers and manage operations during the disruption.
The advisory comes as Delhi faced rapidly changing weather conditions, with strong winds and dust storms sweeping through several parts of the city during the afternoon.
Storm Disrupts Delhi Weather
The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert after forecasting thunderstorms, lightning and heavy winds across Delhi. Wind speeds reached up to 70–90 kmph in several areas, while Palam recorded gusts close to 92 kmph.
The weather department said, “A dust storm followed by a thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds is very likely across the national capital.” Authorities also warned residents to remain indoors during intense weather conditions and avoid unsafe shelter points.
The sudden shift in weather created brief disruptions in daily movement across the city, with dust reducing visibility in several areas.
Western Disturbance Trigger
Meteorologists said the weather change was due to an active western disturbance over the Himalayan region affecting north-west India.
IMD scientist Naresh Kumar told ANI, “Due to a western disturbance over North Pakistan, there is an Orange alert in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.” He also noted, “A red alert has been issued for light rain in Delhi with wind speeds of 70–90 km/h.”
He added that another western disturbance may arrive around June 18, which could bring further rainfall activity, while Delhi may see light rain again on June 20 and 21.