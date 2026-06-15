IndiGo, SpiceJet Jump Up To 8% As Crude Oil Slumps After US-Iran Peace Deal

Airline stocks led the gains, with shares of InterGlobe Aviation climbing as much as 4.42% to ₹4,918 apiece, while SpiceJet jumped 8.34% to ₹13.38. By 1:00 pm, IndiGo and SpiceJet were trading 4.04% and 4.86% higher, respectively, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, which was up 1.23%.